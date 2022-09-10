Watch Now
Nebraska Huskers report issues with online ticketing platform ahead of Saturday game

Posted at 12:30 PM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 13:30:15-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV)  — According to the Nebraska Huskers Twitter account, they are currently experiencing problems within their ticketing platform where users are unable to access their tickets in the Huskers App or online account portal.

This is part of a nationwide outage that's being worked on.

The Huskers are set to play the Georgia Southern Eagles Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium.

The game begins at 6:30 p.m.

They will provide an update when the issues have been resolved.

