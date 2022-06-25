OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Husker lineman announced on Saturday that they are ineligible for the 2022 football season due to a failed drug test.

Nouredin Nouili issued this statement on Twitter:

"This spring I was informed by the NCAA that due to a failed drug test I am ineligible for the 2022 season. I'd like to apologize to my family, teammates, coaches and Husker fans for my error in judgment. It is an honor to be a part of this football program and represent this University and I do not take that responsibility lightly. Thanks to Coach Frost, our athletic and university administration for allowing me to continue to be part of the program in 2022. I look forward to returning to the field to represent Nebraska in 2023. Go Big Red!"

Head Coach Scott Frost responded with the following statement:

“We will fully support Nouredin Nouili as continues his academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska. He is an outstanding young man, who made a mistake that will force him to miss the 2022 season and forfeit a year of eligibility. Noure will be a full participant in practice this fall, and we look forward to him resuming his playing career in 2023.”

