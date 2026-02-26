Nebraska men's basketball handles Maryland 74-61

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team didn't lead by more than seven against Maryland until the final six minutes of Wednesday's game in Lincoln.

An 18-3 run in the second half propelled the Huskers to a 74-61 win over the Terps.

Braden Frager led all scorers with 21 points.

Pryce Sandfort, Rienk Mast and Sam Hoiberg also scored in double digits for the Big Red.

This marks the Huskers' 24th win of the season, moving them to 13-4 in Big Ten play.

Nebraska will head out west to face USC and UCLA on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively.