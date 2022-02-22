Nebraska sophomore qualifies for NCAA Rifle Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — UNL sophomore and team captain Cecelia Ossi has qualified for the smallbore event in the NCAA Rifle Championships.

Ossi averaged a score of 586.17 in the smallbore in 12 matches during the season. She also placed first overall in three matches throughout the season.

The Nebraska rifle team was not one of the eight teams selected for the NCAA Championships.

"Although I am sad the rest of my team will not be with me. I am extremely excited to represent the University of Nebraska at the 2022 championships," Ossi said. "It has been a tough season full of challenges and I would not have made it without the encouragement and support of my coaches, teammates and family, both at UNL and home. I am extremely thankful for all the blessings God has given me and can take no credit for this amazing opportunity."

The championships will take place from March 11 to 12 at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The smallbore event will take place on March 11.

You can watch on the Huskers website and the rifle team's social media pages.

