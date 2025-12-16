Nebraska stores mark down Raiola jerseys as fans react to potential transfer news

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football fans are grappling with the shocking news that sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola could be entering the transfer portal, despite having two years of eligibility remaining and the team's recent success with back-to-back bowl games under Coach Matt Rhule's third season.

At Husker Hounds, a popular fan merchandise store, the mood was noticeably subdued as employees began marking down Raiola jerseys ahead of the transfer portal's official opening in the new year.

"You can tell there's kind of a more sad feeling in the store, not as excited as today as per usual," said Patrick Ramaeker, who has been an employee for four years.

Employees have started marking down Raiola jerseys even though the transfer portal doesn't officially open until the new year.

Patricia Grant, who has held season tickets for 70 years and whose children both attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said football is deeply personal for her family. She expressed surprise at Monday's news and hopes Raiola reconsiders his decision.

"I think when you lose somebody like that, it's kind of a blow for the other players. Because they rallied around him and as part of a team, well, I think the portal and everything that's come out of college football, I think, is really a detriment," Grant said.

The potential departure has disappointed fans across the board. When asked about Raiola, one fan enthusiastically confirmed he was his favorite player.

Don Sarton, who was shopping for Husker gear with his grandson, expressed his disappointment in the quarterback's potential decision.

"I'm really old school. I think when you make a commitment to a school, you make a commitment to the school," Sarton said.

While Sarton remains optimistic about the program's future, he admits losing Raiola would be a significant setback for the team.

"I think with the current quarterback [TJ Lateef], he's going to come along. He looked really good in the last couple of games, and with time to prepare for the bowl game, I think he'll do all right. We'll recruit; we'll have some good quarterbacks. It's going to be a step back, probably for a while," Sarton said.

Fans say they believed Raiola was committed to the team and are now questioning who might be next to leave if the quarterback follows through with his transfer plans.

