Nebraska to welcome new head football coach Monday in Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska fans are invited to join the Huskers in welcoming new Head Football Coach Matt Rhule on Monday.

Coach Rhule is set to arrive outside East Memorial Stadium at Gate 20 at 12:50 p.m.

Afterward, fans will be allowed to enter the stadium and watch the introductory press conference on the big screen.

