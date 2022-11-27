Watch Now
Nebraska to welcome new head football coach Monday in Lincoln

memorial stadium
Associated Press
memorial stadium
Posted at 4:24 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 17:26:01-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska fans are invited to join the Huskers in welcoming new Head Football Coach Matt Rhule on Monday.

Coach Rhule is set to arrive outside East Memorial Stadium at Gate 20 at 12:50 p.m.

Afterward, fans will be allowed to enter the stadium and watch the introductory press conference on the big screen.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
