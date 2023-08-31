Watch Now
Nebraska Volleyball breaks world record for fans in attendance

92,003 fans were in attendance on Wednesday night
Fans came together at the Rally at the Coliseum to make bracelets, posters and get in the volleyball spirit.
Posted at 8:34 PM, Aug 30, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska set a world record on Wednesday night. The Huskers hosted Omaha in an outdoor volleyball match that had 92,003 in attendance.

This set a record for the largest crowd to watch a women’s sporting event in the United States. The crowd also surpassed what is widely regarded as the world-record attendance for any women’s sporting event.

The previously recognized world record was 91,648 fans in an UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg on April 22, 2022, at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

The previous record for an American women’s sporting event was 90,185 in USA’s FIFA World Cup Final against China on July 10, 1999, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Along with the two records mentioned above, the Huskers shattered a pair of NCAA records, exceeding the previous records for any NCAA volleyball match and an NCAA volleyball regular-season match.

The Husker volleyball program has sold out 306 consecutive regular-season matches. Wednesday night’s match does not count toward the streak due to it being played outside of the Devaney Center.

