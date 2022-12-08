Nebraska volleyball falls to Oregon in 5 sets

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball took to the court Thursday morning in the regional semifinals. As one of the remaining 16 teams in the NCAA, the Big Red jumped out to a 2-1 set lead over Oregon before falling in a dramatic fourth set, 32-30.

The Ducks used that momentum to win the final set, 15-11, and end the Huskers' season.

Nebraska finishes the year with a 26-6 record.

It will be the first time Nebraska isn't in the final four when hosted in Omaha, which will be next week on Dec. 15.

