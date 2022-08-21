Nebraska volleyball: Red team rolls in straight sets in annual scrimmage

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Red team rolled to a straight set win on Saturday night at the Devaney Center in the #1 ranked Nebraska volleyball team's annual Red-White scrimmage.

The following is from Nebraska Athletics:

The Nebraska volleyball team held its annual preseason scrimmage on Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Red team defeated the White team, 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-18), in front of 7,946 at the Devaney Center.

Madi Kubik led the Red squad with 13 kills on .385 hitting to go with seven digs and four blocks, and Lindsay Krause added 12 kills on .407 hitting. Whitney Lauenstein chipped in nine kills and four blocks. Kennedi Orr set the Red attack with 35 assists as the team hit .311 on the night. Orr also had nine digs, four blocks and three kills. The Red team had 12 total blocks, led by Kaitlyn Hord, who had nine to go with four kills. Lexi Rodriguez had a match-high 18 digs as the Red libero.

The White team got nine kills from assistant coach Jaylen Reyes, who played alongside five Husker players. Hayden Kubik had eight kills and seven digs, and Kenzie Knuckles had four kills and eight digs. Anni Evans had 27 assists and nine digs for the White team. Maisie Boesiger chipped in seven digs as the libero for the White team.

Freshman middle blockers Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson split time on both squads. For the match, Allick totaled six kills and two blocks and Mendelson had seven kills and two blocks.

Up Next: The Huskers open the season next Friday with the Ameritas Players Challenge. Nebraska will play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 11 a.m. on Friday and Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The Huskers also play Pepperdine on Saturday at 7 p.m.

