Nebraska volleyball's match Friday morning against Tulsa cancelled

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball's match Friday morning against Tulsa has been cancelled. However, the Huskers' match Friday night against Colgate is still on.

The Huskers released the following statement Thursday morning:

The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team's season opener with Tulsa has been cancelled in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, and the schedule for this weekend's Husker Invitational has been amended, it was announced Thursday morning.

The tournament schedule now includes three matches for the weekend at the Devaney Center. On Friday, Aug. 27, Kansas State and Colgate meet at 11 a.m., followed by the originally-scheduled Colgate-Nebraska match at 6:30 p.m. The tournament concludes on Saturday, Aug. 28 with Kansas State-Nebraska at 4 p.m.

Fans will receive free admission to Friday morning’s match between K-State and Colgate.

Ticketholders will be refunded for tickets and parking purchased for the cancelled Tulsa-Nebraska match. Refunds will be issued at the conclusion of the season to include any further cancellations necessary during regular-season play.

Nebraska's Friday match will be streamed live on Big Ten Network+, and Saturday's match will be televised on BTN. John Baylor and Lauren Cook West will have the radio call on the Huskers Radio Network.

