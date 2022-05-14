Watch
Sports

Actions

Nebraska wins Big Ten Softball Tournament Championship

Husker Softball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John McCoy/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell during an NCAA softball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Cathedral City, Calif.
Husker Softball
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 13:55:40-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. (KMTV) — Nebraska softball team won the Big Ten tournament championship for the first time in program history on Saturday.

The Huskers defeated Michigan 3-1 in eight innings.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now This Morning