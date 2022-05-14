Nebraska wins Big Ten Softball Tournament Championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. (KMTV) — Nebraska softball team won the Big Ten tournament championship for the first time in program history on Saturday.

The Huskers defeated Michigan 3-1 in eight innings.

YOUR HUSKERS ARE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS FOR THE 20TH TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY pic.twitter.com/QbabHXAnKX — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 14, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.