Nebraska wins Big Ten Softball Tournament Championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. (KMTV) — Nebraska softball team won the Big Ten tournament championship for the first time in program history on Saturday.
The Huskers defeated Michigan 3-1 in eight innings.
YOUR HUSKERS ARE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS FOR THE 20TH TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY pic.twitter.com/QbabHXAnKX— Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 14, 2022
Lift that 🏆 high, @HuskerSoftball!#B1GSoftball pic.twitter.com/L23NCA7iK1— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) May 14, 2022
