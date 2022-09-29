New defensive coordinator Bill Busch praises mental resiliency of defense ahead of Huskers-Hoosiers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Interim Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch spoke to the media for the first time in his new role Wednesday.

"A lot of good things are going on," he said. "We have had two great days. We had competition Tuesday and turnover Wednesday."

He said the defense seems to be healthy.

"These players, it is just incredible how they work and come to practice every day," Busch said. "Their character. They have been through a lot. There has been some lack of success, there has been changes of coaches at the head coach level and defensive coordinator level. There has been tough losses, there has been some rough halftimes. Wow, have these players responded. There wasn't ever a time before that they didn't do that either. I can't tell you how proud I am to be a coach at Nebraska and be able to coach these players. They are ridiculous on how hard they try and what they do."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.