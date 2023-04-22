New Husker locker room to be named in honor of Frank Solich

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A press release from Nebraska Athletics announced that the new Husker locker room will be named in honor of Frank Solich.

Read the press release below:

The Nebraska football locker room in the Go Big facility will carry the name of former Cornhusker head coach and standout fullback Frank Solich. The naming of the facility in Solich’s honor was announced publicly at halftime of Saturday’s spring game at Memorial Stadium.

The football locker room in the new facility will officially be named the Frank Solich Locker Room, presented by the Touchdown Club of Nebraska, Inc. The Touchdown Club made a generous contribution to the Go Big project with the request that the locker room be named after Solich. Nebraska Football is set to move into the new facility, adjacent to Memorial Stadium, in the summer of 2023.

Solich was a part of Bob Devaney’s first recruiting class at Nebraska in the early 1960s and lettered as a fullback from 1963 to 1965. After a successful high school coaching career in Nebraska, Solich served on Tom Osborne’s coaching staff from 1979 to 1997, the last 15 of those seasons as running backs coach. In that role he helped Nebraska to three national championships, 11 conference titles and numerous NCAA rushing titles.

Solich succeeded Osborne as Nebraska head coach following the 1997 season. In six seasons leading the Nebraska program, Solich posted a 58-19 record, won the 1999 Big 12 Championship, and guided the Huskers to the 2001 BCS National Championship Game. Following his career at Nebraska, Solich led Ohio University to 115 wins in 16 seasons as head coach.

Former Nebraska Blackshirt and national champion Terry Connealy serves as president of the Touchdown Club, and said the honor is a fitting tribute for a man who served the Nebraska program for decades.

“Frank had such a long association with Nebraska football, beginning as a player in the Devaney era, through the Osborne era and then being head coach,” Connealy said. “Coach Solich impacted so many players throughout the decades he was here, and it is very fitting that the locker room be named after Frank Solich. When the opportunity arose to donate and to help put it toward the locker room to honor Coach Solich it was a great fit for the Touchdown Club and fit with other ways we have helped in the past.”

Like Connealy, Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts played on the defensive side of the ball during Solich’s time as a Nebraska assistant coach. Alberts is pleased the Touchdown Club’s generous gift provides an opportunity to honor Solich.

“Frank Solich is a key part of the success and history of Nebraska Football, and is worthy of this recognition,” Alberts said. “Coach Solich had great respect from those who played for him, and even players like myself on the other side of the ball were impacted by his coaching, toughness and leadership. We are grateful to the Touchdown Club of Nebraska for stepping up to make this naming opportunity a reality and proud that Frank’s name will be displayed in this facility for decades to come.”

In addition to the football locker room, the Go Big project will house a strength complex, athletic medicine facilities, meeting rooms, coaches’ offices, and equipment room for the Nebraska football program. When completed, the facility will also serve all Nebraska student-athletes with a new training table and new areas for academics, life skills and other student services. Additional naming opportunities within the Go Big facility will be announced in the future.

