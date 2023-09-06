New Ralston High School softball field dedicated on Tuesday night

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — For the first time, Ralston High School played their first game at the Rams’ softball field on Tuesday night.

The new field was made possible with an $83.75 million bond approved by voters two years ago. The field was part of that project and a new baseball field will be ready this fall.

There were ceremonial first pitches, a field ribbon-cutting and of course the national anthem before the game.

“We're about 11 out of 10 today. I mean our guys are so excited, as you can see behind me we've got a lot of our former players, former coaches. We've got a lot of our community members that have come out. As well, I'm looking at one of our old athletic director's here that hasn't been on this property for quite a long time. we're just so excited and so proud of this facility," said Jason Buckingham, Superintendent of Ralston Public Schools.

The softball field was officially named the Mark Adler Softball Field in honor of the recently retired Ralston Public Schools Superintendent.

