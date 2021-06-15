New star: Huske claims spot on Olympic swim team in 100 fly

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Teenager Torri Huske qualified for her first Olympics with a blistering victory in the women’s 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. swimming trials.

Huske broke her own American record. The 18-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, was under world-record pace at the turn but faded just a bit on the return leg.

In the men's 100 breaststroke, 22-year-old Michael Andrew gave the Americans another Olympic rookie with a tight victory over Andrew Wilson.

Nic Fink just missed out in third place.