NFL fines Detroit Lions and New York Giants $200K each for multiple fights at joint practices

The Detroit Lions and New York Giants have each been fined $200,000 by the NFL after multiple fights broke out during joint practices this week.

The Giants had been hosting the Lions for the past two days ahead of the preseason game between the two squads Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.



"All NFL clubs were reminded in a memo sent last month that fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated," said a spokesperson for the National Football League.

WATCH | Lions and Giants exchange blows at joint practice

Lions and Giants exchange blows again during joint practices

The Lions and Giants fought more than 10 times in their first joint practice on Monday. Video of another fight went viral on social media Tuesday, showing Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers shoving Lions safety Kerby Joseph before Joseph punches him several times.

Scripps News Detroit reached out to the Lions organization for comment on the fine and have yet to hear back.

According to the NFL, none of the money raised from fines goes to the league, and it is instead donated to two different foundations for former players. Since 2011, the NFL says it has given about $4 million each year to these causes.

This story was originally published by Kellen Voss at Scripps News Detroit.