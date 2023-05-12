NFL releases full 2023 Kansas City Chiefs schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — After two days of learning the dates and times of a handful of Kansas City games this coming season, the NFL released the rest of its regular season schedule Thursday night.

The Chiefs Kingdom learned earlier today that the team will start the defense of its Super Bowl championship on Sept. 7, hosting the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Six of the team's games will be in during prime time, including four airing on KSHB 41.

After the game against the Lions, the Chiefs will head to Jacksonville for a Divisional Round rematch.

Below is the full schedule:



Week 1 - Detroit Lions, Sept. 7 at 7:20 p.m. on KSHB 41

Week 2 - at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sept. 17 at 12 p.m.

Week 3 - Chicago Bears, Sept. 24 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 4 - at New York Jets, Oct. 1 at 7:20 p.m. on KSHB 41

Week 5 - at Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 8 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 6 - Denver Broncos, Oct. 12 at 7:15 p.m. on KSHB 41

Week 7 - Los Angeles Chargers, Oct. 22 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 8 - at Denver Broncos, Oct. 29, at 3:25 p.m.

Week 9 - Miami Dolphins, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m. in Frankfurt, Germany

Bye

Week 11 - Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 20 at 7:15 p.m.

Week 12 - at Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 26 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 13 - at Green Bay Packers, Dec. 3 at 7:25 p.m. on KSHB 41

Week 14 - Buffalo Bills, Dec. 10 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 15 - at New England Patriots, Dec. 18 at 7:15 p.m.

Week 16 - Las Vegas Raiders, Dec. 25 at 12 p.m.

Week 17 - Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 31 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 18 - at Los Angeles Chargers, Jan 6/7 time TBD

Four of the games — Lions, Jets, Broncos and Packers — will on air on KSHB 41.

The schedule also features a Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20 on Monday Night Football.

On Christmas Day, the Las Vegas Raiders head to GEHA Field for some holiday football.

The next week, the Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, also head to GEHA Field for an AFC Championship rematch on New Year's Eve.

Kansas City will square off against former wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 5 at 8 a.m.

