No. 24 Iowa closes out No. 9 Purdue 75-66 for Big Ten title

Michael Conroy/AP
Iowa forward Keegan Murray is fouled by Purdue center Zach Edey, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 18:19:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Keegan Murray had 19 points and 11 rebounds as No. 24 Iowa beat No. 9 Purdue 75-66 to win its first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2006 and earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Hawkeyes are the fourth team in conference history to claim the title with four wins in four days.

They won this one with a record-breaking offense that scored 355 points in the tourney — 33 more than Ohio State's mark set last year.

Jaden Ivey scored 20 points and Trevion Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Purdue, which got within 63-62 with 3:13 to go.

But the Boilermakers only scored four more points.

