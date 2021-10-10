No. 3 Iowa beats No. 4 Penn State 23-20, fans storm field

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Petras threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini to complete No. 3 Iowa’s comeback from a two-touchdown deficit, No. 4 Penn State’s offense did next to nothing after quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the game and the Hawkeyes held on for a bruising 23-20 victory Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0) took control of the Big Ten West with their 12th straight win and thrust themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation.

Penn State (5-1, 2-1) lost for the first time in 10 games. When Petras took a knee in victory formation to end the game, students and other fans poured out of their end zone seats to celebrate.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.