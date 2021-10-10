Watch
No. 3 Iowa beats No. 4 Penn State 23-20, fans storm field

Matthew Putney/AP
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) celebrates with fans on the field after Iowa beat Penn State 23-20, in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 12:49:25-04

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Petras threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini to complete No. 3 Iowa’s comeback from a two-touchdown deficit, No. 4 Penn State’s offense did next to nothing after quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the game and the Hawkeyes held on for a bruising 23-20 victory Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0) took control of the Big Ten West with their 12th straight win and thrust themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation.

Penn State (5-1, 2-1) lost for the first time in 10 games. When Petras took a knee in victory formation to end the game, students and other fans poured out of their end zone seats to celebrate.

