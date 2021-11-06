Watch
No. 6 Buckeyes hang on to win 26-17 over struggling Huskers

AP
Ohio State's Thayer Munford, center, lifts Chris Olave, center right, after he scored a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Also on hand for the celebration were Kamryn Babb (8) and Luke Wypler (53). (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 3:13 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 16:28:50-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 6 Ohio State escaped Nebraska with a 26-17 win.

Ohio State’s defense came up with a pair of stops after Nebraska had pulled within six points.

The Buckeyes’ nation-leading offense managed only two field goals in the second half, allowing the underdog Cornhuskers to make it a one-score game until Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left.

Ohio State won its 24th straight game against a conference opponent. Nebraska lost its fourth straight.

3 News Now sports director Adam Krueger covered the game and will have more later.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.