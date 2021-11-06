No. 6 Buckeyes hang on to win 26-17 over struggling Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 6 Ohio State escaped Nebraska with a 26-17 win.

Ohio State’s defense came up with a pair of stops after Nebraska had pulled within six points.

The Buckeyes’ nation-leading offense managed only two field goals in the second half, allowing the underdog Cornhuskers to make it a one-score game until Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left.

Ohio State won its 24th straight game against a conference opponent. Nebraska lost its fourth straight.

3 News Now sports director Adam Krueger covered the game and will have more later.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.