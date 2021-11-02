Watch
No. 9 Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark sets high bar for her encore

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media day, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Media Day Basketball
Posted at 3:31 PM, Nov 02, 2021
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's Caitlin Clark has set a high bar for herself this season. She put up the best offensive numbers in the country as a freshman and was a consensus All-American.

In August she won a gold medal with Team USA in the U19 World Cup and was tournament MVP. She says she hopes to at least match her accomplishments of the past year.

Her priorities are to reduce her turnovers and polish her defense. Team USA coach Cori Close of UCLA says if Clark does that, she'll be in position to have a long pro career and be an Olympian.

