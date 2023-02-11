No players listed on Chiefs final Friday injury report of season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be all systems go for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

No Chiefs carried an injury designation on the Friday report, with all players listed as a full participant in Friday’s final practice.

Only one player, CB L’Jarius Sneed, was listed as a limited participant on Thursday’s report, but by Friday, Sneed was listed as a full participant.

Sneed was batting a concussion after suffering one during the AFC Championship game, but Sneed was able to clear NFL concussion protocol earlier this week.

The Eagles injury report is also short with only one player on the team with a game status designation is reserve WR Britain Covey, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

