Northern Iowa hands South Dakota St 2nd straight home loss

Matthew Putney/AP
Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley waits for his team to enter the field for an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Mark Farley
Posted at 1:40 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 14:40:46-04

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Theo Day threw for 232 yards and a touchdown, Matthew Cook made four field goals, including a career-long 55-yarder, and Northern Iowa beat South Dakota State 26-17.

Day was intercepted by Graham Spalding with 4:09 remaining in the fourth quarter but SDSU couldn't capitalize as Cole Frahm missed a 47-yard field goal. UNI went three-and-out, but Bryce Flater sealed it with a quarterback sack. Day was 11 of 21 with an interception for Northern Iowa (4-3, 2-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Isaiah Weston caught four passes for 125 yards and a score, and Bradrick Shaw rushed for a touchdown.

