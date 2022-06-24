MARYVILLE, Mo. (KSHB) — Northwest Missouri State guard Trevor Hudgins, the two-time NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Player of the Year, is expected to sign a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets.

He probably would join Houston's NBA G League team ,the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The Houston Rockets are signing NW Missouri State G Trevor Hudgins to a two-way contract, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN.

A 2-time Division II Player of the Year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

The Manhattan, Kansas, native is the first Northwest Missouri State University basketball player to sign a contract with an NBA team.

He helped lead the Bearcats to their third consecutive NCAA Division II national championship.

Northwest Missouri went 17-0 during his career in NCAA tournament play.

Hudgins is the Bearcats' all-time leading scorer with 2,829 points. He also set school records for three-pointers made in a career (435), season (168) and game (11.)

Hudgins scored a NMSU-record 897 points last season and set records for consecutive made free throws (48) and free throw percentage (87.8%).

Bearcat Nation, thank you for everything! I gave you my heart, you gave me family 💚 https://t.co/KHUThcDqyA — Trev (@TrevorHudgins12) June 24, 2022

Hudgins was also named the MIAA player of the year for a third consecutive season. He left Northwest Missouri State with 131-8 career record.