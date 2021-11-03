Watch
NU President Ted Carter skates with UNO hockey team; he was known as 'Slapshot' in the Navy

Posted at 5:47 PM, Nov 03, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A high-profile retired navy admiral hit the ice with one of the area's hockey teams.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter attended the UNO hockey team's practice. Hitting the ice isn't something new for Carter. He captained the Naval academy's club team and flew under the call sign "Slapshot" after graduating from the navy fighters weapon school.

"You just can't help but be excited. Some days I feel like I am what I am as the president and administrator, but in as many days, I'm just a fan like everyone else. I get excited when I see a seven-game win streak and hat tricks, you know, playing Maine as tough as we did and sweeping Long Island and looking forward to a game this weekend," said Ted Carter.

Carter said while it has been a couple of years since he put on his ice skates, he had a lot of fun spending some time with the team.

