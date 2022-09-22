NU Regents to consider alcohol at Husker Basketball home games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Regents will soon decide whether to allow for alcohol sales at Husker basketball games this season.

The item is listed up for a vote on the agenda for a NU Regents meeting slated for September 30th.

In February, Regents opened the door to allowing alcohol at Husker sporting events. They ended a 23-year-old policy banning booze at events. They also allowed it at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

At the time, President Ted Carter said they would only expand alcohol if he, the university chancellors and the Board of Regents, all agree selling booze makes sense financially, is in the best interest of fans and the university, and they have safety protocols in place.

Carter also expressed he wanted consistency across NU campuses, as alcohol has flowed at Maverick Hockey games for years.

“What this proposal will do is create consistency and flexibility for us to move forward when and if we decide to do so,” said Carter at the February meeting.

Alcohol is already sold at Pinnacle Bank Arena for concerts and other events.

