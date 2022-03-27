Watch
NW Missouri St. beats Augusta for 3rd straight D-II title

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Posted at 12:34 PM, Mar 27, 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Trevor Hudgins hit five 3-pointers and finished with 31 points to help fifth-seeded Northwest Missouri State beat Augusta 67-58 and the Bearcats became the first program in history to win three consecutive Division II national championships.

Northwest Missouri State (34-5) has won four of the last five titles.

Augusta trailed by 18 before using a 22-5 run to trim its deficit to 57-56 when Miguel Arnold made a 3-pointer with 2:38 to play.

But the Jaguars missed their next seven field-goal attempts and Northwest Missouri State — which made 3 of 7 from the free-throw line to that point — hit 8-of-10 free throws from there to seal it.

Tyshaun Crawford had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for No. 3 seed Augusta (33-4).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
