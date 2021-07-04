Omaha Central's Deshawn Woods commits to play football at Mizzou

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Central football star Deshawn Woods announced Saturday that he has committed to a college.

At the Boys and Girls Club, where he grew up playing, he announced he has chosen to attend the University of Missouri.

"Missouri because I felt something with the coaches. It was more real," he said.

Woods says he plans to become a pulmonologist but first has some plans for football.

"I want to be in the NFL, and after that be a pulmonologist," Woods said.

He believes Mizzou will take him there. His mother, Kimberly Ward, says she believes her son will go far.

"He will definitely thrive at whatever college he attends both academically and athletically and after that, he wants to be a pulmonologist. Whatever he sets his sights to that’s what he achieves and I appreciate that about him," Ward said.

She adds that the journey to get there wasn't an easy one and thanked their support system for all the help.

Woods also had offers from Nebraska, Penn State, and Miami.

Woods still has to complete his senior year of high school. The signing day will be in February of next year.