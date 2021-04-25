Omaha Lancers clinch home ice for Clark Cup playoffs

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Lancers clinched home ice for the 2021 Clark Cup playoffs on Saturday with a 4-0 win over the Tri-City Storm in the regular season finale.

The Lancers finished the regular season with a 30-20-2-1 record and finished second in the USHL Western Conference.

The Lancers open the postseason with a best-of-three series against the Sioux City Musketeers on May 1 at 7:05 p.m. with game two slated to follow the next day at 4:05 p.m. If necessary, game three will be played on May 3 at 7:05 p.m.

All games will be played at Ralston Arena.

Playoff tickets will be on sale later this week. Season ticket holders will have information sent to them on Monday.

