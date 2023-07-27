Omaha Mayor Stothert and Dallas Mayor Johnson have friendly wager over Crawford-Spence fight

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson announced in a press release on Wednesday that he and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert "made a friendly wager ahead of the Undisputed Welterweight World Championship."

Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. is from Dallas and, of course, Terrence “Bud” Crawford is an Omaha native. They will fight for the undisputed title on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Johnson tweeted a challenge on Wednesday. Stothert agreed to the wager saying she'll send Johnson an assorted box of prime cuts of meat from Omaha Steaks if Spence wins the fight.

.@Johnson4Dallas, the #SpenceCrawford stakes are high but we’re so confident of a @terencecrawford win I’ll take your bet and send a box of famous #OmahaSteaks if we’re wrong! Looking forward to receiving that belt. @ShowtimeBoxing @PremierBoxing — Official City of Omaha (@OmahaOfficial) July 26, 2023

“We look forward to cheering for our hometown champ Terence Crawford in his bout against an equally talented opponent. His investment in Omaha's B&B Sports Academy demonstrates his commitment to our community and will serve as an inspiration for our youth,” Stothert said in a statement.

The Spence-Crawford fight is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 29. Supporters may stream the fight live via SHOWTIME PPV.

KMTV is supporting Crawford's charity, B&B Sports Academy, which is a gym and sports facility providing activites and mentorship for Omaha kids.

If you'd like to learn more about B&B Sports Academy or donate to help local children, visit our page: Give Kids a Fighting Chance.

Bud Crawford 'excited' for upcoming bout; partnering with KMTV on fundraiser

