Omaha native and welterweight boxing champion Terence Crawford to fight David Avanesyan at CHI Health Center

Spence-Crawford-Undisputed Boxing
Chase Stevens/AP
Terence Crawford poses for photographers after defeating Shawn Porter by TKO in a welterweight title boxing match, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. There could be an undisputed and still undefeated welterweight champion in the not-so-distant future. The stage appears set for Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford to finally get in the ring together. Soon after WBC and IBF champion Spence won his unification bout to take the WBA belt from Yordenis Ugás, WBO titleholder Crawford tweeted that it was time for the real fight. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Posted at 7:34 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 08:34:43-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to ESPN, welterweight boxing champion and Omaha native Terence Crawford will fight David Avanesyan on Dec. 10 at CHI Health Center.

The two have signed contracts for a pay-per-view fight which will be available on BLK Prime for $39.95, according to a spokesperson for the streaming service.

Sources told ESPN that Crawford would be paid eight figures for the fight — a career-high.

https://twitter.com/ESPNRingside/status/1583304448981409792?s=20&t=mAM5UOU4MkOPg0IVl2bI9Q

