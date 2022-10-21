Omaha native and welterweight boxing champion Terence Crawford to fight David Avanesyan at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to ESPN, welterweight boxing champion and Omaha native Terence Crawford will fight David Avanesyan on Dec. 10 at CHI Health Center.

The two have signed contracts for a pay-per-view fight which will be available on BLK Prime for $39.95, according to a spokesperson for the streaming service.

Sources told ESPN that Crawford would be paid eight figures for the fight — a career-high.

https://twitter.com/ESPNRingside/status/1583304448981409792?s=20&t=mAM5UOU4MkOPg0IVl2bI9Q

