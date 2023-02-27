Omaha native wins 2023 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Lexi Zeiss, a 17-year-old native of Omaha, won the 2023 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup. The nationally televised competition in Louisville, Kentucky, featured some of the best gymnasts in the country and was Zeiss’s first major competition since winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2022 World Championships.

“I’m excited about how I competed today,” said Zeiss. “My training wasn’t what I expected yesterday. But I knew I didn’t have to be perfect. I stuck with my motto of “GE” (good enough) to help me stay consistent throughout the meet.”

This is the latest in a whirlwind year of victories for Zeiss, who trains at the nationally respected TCT Gymnastics Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Zeiss won an All-Around silver medal, a team silver medal and a bronze medal on balance beam at the 2022 Pan-American Championships. After a strong finish at the 2022 US Championships, the United States selection committee chose Zeiss as an alternate for the 2022 World Championships team in Liverpool, England, where the team won gold.

Inside Gymnastics Magazine announced Zeiss was voted “Gymnast You Think Will Be Breakout Star in 2023” in a Readers’ Choice Poll.

“It was great to get back out there today and compete,” says Zeiss. “I’m excited to continue working on my upgrades, and I look forward to seeing what 2023 has in store for me.”

Zeiss, who attended Westside High School before moving to Minnesota to train, will now return to Minneapolis in preparation for future competitions including the US Gymnastics Championships in August, followed by U.S. Olympic Trials for the 2024 Paris Games.

“I’m so thankful for everyone that has supported me on this journey,” said Zeiss. “I still have many goals that I hope to accomplish but I’m going to celebrate this Winter Cup win for the rest of the day. Then it’s back to the gym!”

