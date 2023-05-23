Omaha Police and NDOT's guide to the Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament in town this week, Omaha Police Department and NDOT are making preparations to ensure the public’s safety at the event.

The tournament is May 23-28, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Here's what you should know before you go according to authorities:

Visitors to Charles Schwab Field Omaha should be aware of the stadium’s safety and security measures implemented by the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA). The public is asked to comply with these rules as well as be an active partner in making the 2023 Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament a safe and fun event.

If you see something, say something. Omaha Police encourage all patrons to be vigilant throughout the tournament and urge the public to immediately report any suspicious behavior or unattended items to nearby officers, or to call 911.

Clear bag policy

To ensure safety for all participants and fans, Charles Schwab Field Omaha is a clear bag policy venue. Please ensure visiting fans are aware of the policy below to provide them with the safest and most enjoyable experience. Charles Schwab Field Omaha will wand guests prior to entering the facility. All persons and bags are subject to search.



Clear, uncolored plastic tote bags will be permitted, or guests may use a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar). Additionally, guests may also bring opaque small or clutch-sized purses/wallets, not exceeding 4.5 inches tall by 6.5 inches long, after proper security screening. Only one bag is allowed per ticket holder.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Gates will open one (1) hour prior to the start time of the first game each day.

For complete information about the clear bag policy, click here.

Drones

The FAA mandates that a five-mile radius from an airport is a controlled air space. The FAA created controlled air spaces for the purpose of protecting national security and public safety. The area including Charles Schwab Field Omaha and CHI Health Center Omaha falls within the five-mile zone surrounding Eppley Airfield.

As a consequence, anyone wishing to operate an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) within this controlled air space must comply with all regulations mandated and enforced by the FAA.

These requirements include (but are not limited to) filing for and receiving an exemption to the controlled air space, registration of the UAV, navigation of the device by a licensed pilot and notifying the airport operator and control tower.

Traffic

Law enforcement personnel will be patrolling Charles Schwab Field Omaha and directing traffic. For everyone’s safety, we urge both pedestrians and vehicular traffic to follow the directives of law enforcement personnel.



For drivers arriving in Omaha on I-80 from the west: Travel Interstate 80 (I-80) eastbound to I-480 northbound, exiting on Leavenworth Street (Exit 1B) or Harney Street (Exit 2A), then use city streets to navigate to parking options near Charles Schwab Field Omaha.



For drivers arriving in Omaha from the east: Travel I-80 westbound and exit on 13th Street (Exit 454), then use city streets to navigate to parking options near Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

After each game, exiting traffic will be directed to 13th Street or Cuming Street to alleviate congestion and create a smoother departure for all.

NDOT wants drivers to be aware that construction activities are occurring on common routes to and from the tournament, including lane closures on I-480 from U.S. Highway 75 (US-75) to the Missouri River.

If using these roads, drivers should use extra caution in construction zones.

NDOT

Spectator Parking

All game day parking will be available in the various parking lots surrounding Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Vehicles will not be allowed to leave the lot and re-enter without being charged again.

Please, do not leave any valuables inside your vehicle. Do your part to help prevent theft. We urge everyone parked at or around the stadium, at hotels or restaurants and bars to lock their vehicles and do not leave any valuables in plain sight within their vehicle.

Tickets

Tickets for the tournament can be purchased at Charles Schwab Field Omaha starting one hour prior to the start of the first game each day.

Tickets are now on sale for all-session tickets and group tickets.

Please go to the ballpark box office (located near 13th and Mike Fahey Streets) or visit Ticketmaster.Tickets can also be purchased at the CHI Health Center Box Office. Fans will be permitted one re-entry per day.

Pricing:



All-Tournament Club: $65

Single Day Club: $20



All-Tournament Reserved: $60

Single Day Reserved: $17.50



All-Tournament Student/Youth: $35

Single Day Student/Youth: $12

Tickets may not be resold for more than face value on the grounds of Charles Schwab Field Omaha, or within a half-mile radius of the stadium. The Omaha Police Department will be actively enforcing all scalping laws.

For more information about the Big Ten Baseball Tournament click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.