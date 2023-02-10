Omaha Police Officer, K-9 helping with Super Bowl security

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, the Chiefs will take on the Eagles at Super Bowl 57 and an Omaha team is there to make sure the event is a safe one.

An Omaha Police Officer and K-9 Dominic, who are trained in explosive detection are there to help.

The pair got in last Friday after a two-day drive and they'll be there through Monday doing sweeps through events and helping at checkpoints.

On game day they'll be at one of the checkpoints.

"It's a big operation here. It's kinda cool the department gets to support a big event like this, a national event, and partner with TSA and with the K-9s," said Officer David Staskiewicz.

K-9 Dominic seems to be having a good time along the way. He has his own Twitter account and has shared plenty of pictures from their time in Glendale, Arizona.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.