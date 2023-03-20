Omaha shop printing custom Creighton gear as they head to Sweet 16

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Creighton Men's Basketball team is heading to the Sweet 16 and at Lawlor's Custom Sportswear, they were ready for the rush of fans.

Employees started printing Sweet 16 gear at 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

3 News Now swung by the store on 84th Street around lunchtime and found some pumped-up fans.

“We've followed Creighton. We've been to New York, we were in San Antonio when they lost to Baylor the first nine years ago. So we've gone quite a few. This year we had other things, kind of, we can't miss. So we didn't get to go to Denver. But now we're going to Louisville. My husband said ‘It's your birthday, we're gonna go,’” said Creighton fan Vicky Lodes.

Now, the focus is all on Friday when Creighton faces Princeton. The game tips off at 8 p.m. in Louisville and is airing on TBS.

