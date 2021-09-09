Omaha Storm Chasers and Union Omaha holding Hurricane Ida relief drive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’ve been looking for a way to donate to victims of Hurricane Ida, Union Omaha and the Omaha Storm Chasers will be holding a relief drive at home games happening Sept. 11 through Sept. 19 at Werner Park.

Details of the event:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.