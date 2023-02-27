Omaha Storm Chasers announce 2023 games with sponsored freebies

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Storm Chasers have released their 2023 promotional schedule. Included are nights where guests who arrive early will receive giveaway items, games promoting awareness of causes, and days the team will wear special jerseys.

Read the full press release below:

The Omaha Storm Chasers have announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, with the home opener at Werner Park slated for April 4th at 6:35 p.m. against the Toledo Mud Hens.

The promotional schedule features daily promotions, giveaways, theme nights, and Chasers Community Celebrations presented by PayPal throughout the 75-game home schedule. A full promotional calendar can be found here [milb.com] , and a full game schedule can be found here [milb.com] . Single-game tickets will be made available for purchase on March 1 by visiting omahastormchasers.com [milb.com] or calling the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100.

“We have a lot in store for the 2023 season. We have spent a lot of time to create a more fun, inclusive, and entertaining atmosphere than ever before at Werner Park for our fans,” Storm Chasers Creator of Fun Emily Hintz said. “I can’t wait to see our theme nights, giveaways, and promotions come to life to make new memories for the individuals and families coming out to cheer on the Storm Chasers and Stir Up the Storm!”

GIVEAWAYS

There are five giveaways planned for the 2023 season:

Tuesday, April 4 – Magnet Schedule presented by Great Plains Communications (first 1,200 fans)

Saturday, June 3 – Runza® Reversible Bucket Hats presented by Runza® (first 1,000 fans)

Thursday, June 29 – Replica Jersey presented by Atlas MedStaff (first 1,200 fans)

Friday, July 21 – Vinnie Pasquantino “Italian Nightmare” Bobblehead presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites (first 1,200 fans)

Thursday, August 24 – Throwback Fanny Pack presented by Papillion Taco Guy (first 1,000 fans)

CHASERS COMMUNITY CELEBRATION SERIES PRESENTED BY PAYPAL

Back for the 2023 season, the Chasers Community Celebration Series presented by PayPal will each bring awareness to a cause or help celebrate a group in our community. For five of the below games, the Storm Chasers will wear special “Community Series” jerseys to celebrate the Omaha community that game.

Saturday, April 22 – All Abilities Night (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

Thursday, June 1 – Pride Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, July 1 – Cancer Awareness Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, July 15 – Negro Leagues Tribute Game (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Thursday, July 20 – Equality and Empowerment Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, September 1 – Financial Literacy Inclusion Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, September 15 – Hispanic Heritage Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

SPECIALTY JERSEYS

The Storm Chasers will wear specialty or alternate jerseys 15 times this season with four of the specialty jerseys available for auction following their use:

Saturday, April 22 – Community Series

Friday, May 5 – Star Wars Night (available for auction)

Saturday, May 20 – Patriotic jerseys for Military Appreciation Day/Armed Forces Day

Thursday, June 1 – Community Series

Saturday, June 3 – Runza®s Night presented by Runza® (available for auction)

Friday, June 30 – What If? Night playing as the Omaha Cattlemen

Saturday, July 1 – Community Series

Monday, July 3 – Patriotic jerseys for Independence Day

Saturday, July 15 – Omaha Rockets

Thursday, July 20 – Community Series

Saturday, July 22 – Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond (available for auction)

Thursday, August 24 – ’70s Throwback

Friday, September 1 – Community Series

Saturday, September 2 – Patriotic jerseys for First Responders Night (available for auction)

Thursday, September 14 – Hispanic Heritage jerseys

THEME NIGHTS

In addition to Specialty Jerseys there are 20 fun theme nights planned for the 2023 season, for full details check out the promotions calendar on the website:

Wednesday, April 10 – All About Kids Day: Nebraska Culture (11:05 a.m. first pitch)

Thursday, April 20 – Collegeville (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, April 21 – Baseball 101 Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Wednesday, May 3 – Education Day: Nebraska Culture (11:05 a.m. first pitch)

Saturday, May 6 – Take Meowt to the Ballgame (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, May 19 – STEM Night presented by Meta and Olsson (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, May 20 – Military Appreciation Night presented by Quantum Fiber (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Wednesday, May 31 – Bark in the Park presented by American Rooter Plumbing (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Wednesday, June 14 –Fantasy Day/ Summer Camp Day (12:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, June 16 – Beach Bash (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, June 18 – Bark in the Park presented by American Rooter Plumbing (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

Wednesday, June 28 – Career Day/Summer Camp Day (12:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, July 14 – Christmas in July presented by Valentino’s (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Tuesday, July 18 – Building Blocks Day/Summer Camp Day (12:05 p.m. first pitch)

Wednesday, August 9 – Bark in the Park presented by American Rooter Plumbing (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, August 12 – Faith & Family Night presented by Crown College (5:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, August 25 – Collegeville (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, August 26 – Health Care Professionals Night presented by Prime Time Healthcare (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, September 2 – First Responders Night presented by Werner Enterprises (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, September 3 – Bark in the Park presented by American Rooter Plumbing (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

DAILY PROMOTIONS

Daily promotions return for the 2023 season. On Winning Wednesday presented by Nebraska Spine Hospital, fans in attendance through the end of the game receive a free club ticket (or next best ticket available) that can be redeemed for the following homestand for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday game if the Storm Chasers win that game. Also, before every Wednesday game, fans will have the opportunity to nominate a group or organization in the community to win up to 40 free tickets to the game, courtesy of Nebraska Spine Hospital. Each Thursday, berm tickets, hot dogs, nachos, pre-packaged popcorn, small soft serve ice cream, small Pepsi products, and domestic can beers are only $2 eachas part of Thursday $2 Deals Day presented by Pinnacle Bank. Beginning on May 5th and continuing through September 1st, fans can enjoy Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee every Friday night.

Beginning May 6th and continuing through September 2nd, Bands & Brews presented by Werner Enterprises and J&M Displays returns for Saturday home games, where gates open an hour and a half early, as fans can enjoy live music pre-game at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar in left field with a pre-game $3 Happy Hour special. Every Sunday at Werner Park will be a Family Fun Day presented by Nebraska Medicine, featuring free special family entertainment. Fans can bring three cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for a berm ticket as part of Hy-Vee Canned Food Sunday and every Sunday, kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game, thanks to Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska.

FIREWORKS NIGHTS

There will be 10 fireworks nights as part of Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee and an additional postgame fireworks show with Independence Day Fireworks presented by FNBO on July 3rd.

Friday, May 5 – Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Friday, May 19 – Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Friday, June 2 – Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Friday, June 16 – Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Friday, June 30 – Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Monday, July 3 – Independence Day Fireworks presented by FNBO

Friday, July 14 – Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Friday, July 21 – Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Friday, August 11 – Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Friday, August 25 – Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Friday, September 1 – Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com [milb.com] , call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers [twitter.com] , on Instagram @omahastormchasers [instagram.com] , and “like” the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers [facebook.com] .

