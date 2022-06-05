Omaha Storm Chasers baseball game postponed Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Storm Chasers game that was scheduled for Sunday has been rescheduled for a later date according to a statement.

The statement further read that the Papillion, La Vista, Ralston community night will be on August 28.

New vouchers can be picked up at the same places as the original vouchers.

The game tonight was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up on a future date.



Tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed for any other future 2022 Storm Chasers game.



The La Vista, Papillion and Ralston Community Night is rescheduled for August 28th. pic.twitter.com/hWw7GVBIoU — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) June 5, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.