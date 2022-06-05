Watch
Omaha Storm Chasers baseball game postponed Sunday

WERNER PARK
KMTV staff
WERNER PARK
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 18:09:26-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Storm Chasers game that was scheduled for Sunday has been rescheduled for a later date according to a statement.

The statement further read that the Papillion, La Vista, Ralston community night will be on August 28.

New vouchers can be picked up at the same places as the original vouchers.

