Outlook Enrichment makes golf accessible to visually impaired athletes at Elkhorn event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Golf is something that people of all abilities can enjoy.

Thursday morning at Indian Creek in Elkhorn, Outlook Enrichment hosted its 10th annual blind golf clinic along with a fundraiser for programs that help people with visual impairments stay active.

Golfers practiced putting, chipping, tee shots and played a hole.

"It's just really fun to get out here and be able to enhance my skills every year that I come, and just get better because I really enjoy playing the game. I also want to show that people with visual impairments can play sports, just like their sighted peers," said participant, Camille O'Neill.

"That's the overall goal — to give these guys,” said Glen Wragge, sports specialist.

Beyond golf, O’Neill is interested in a career in sports analytics. She'll attend Creighton next year, where she'll major in business intelligence and analytics.

