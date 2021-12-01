Watch
Petras back as starting QB for Iowa in Big Ten title game

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) passes the ball against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Iowa defeated Nebraska 28-21. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 8:49 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 09:49:17-05

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Petras will be the starting quarterback when No. 15 Iowa plays second-ranked Michigan in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night.

Petras was listed first on the depth chart released at the start of the week and coach Kirk Ferentz made it official Tuesday.

Petras started every game last year and the first nine games this season.

He missed two full games with an injured shoulder before replacing Alex Padilla after halftime of last week’s 28-21 win at Nebraska.

