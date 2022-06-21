PHOTOS: Texas A&M beats Notre Dame 5-1 in Game 9 of MCWS
Photos of the action of Game 9 of the 2022 Men's College World Series wherein Texas A&M eliminated Notre Dame with a 5-1 win to advance to Wednesday's Game 11 against Oklahoma, as seen on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
Scenes from Game 9 of the Men's College World Series where Texas A&M handily beat Notre Dame 5-1 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The Aggies advance to Game 11 against Oklahoma on Wednesday at 1 p.m. 