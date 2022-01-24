Pilots make sure Kansas City Chiefs fans see historic victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom stretches far and wide, including a group of pilots who made sure fans had a chance to see the thrilling ending of the Chiefs 42-36 victory Sunday over the Buffalo Bills.

KSHB 41 News Traffic Anchor Daisha Jones was among a group of fans getting ready to take off on a Delta flight back to Kansas City as the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills entered the final stretch.

The flight was set to take off at 8:15 p.m. central time, but the airline and pilots held the plane for fans watching at the game and in the terminal.

Jones said the flight crew had the game playing on TV monitors on the plane when passengers boarded and waited for the game to finish before taking off.

Jones posted a video of the end of the overtime win on Twitter. You might notice there’s no sound — that’s because there was some, what the NFL might call, “excessive celebration.”

#ChiefsKingdom

We’re here, we’re there, we’re EVERY ****** where .. even on airplanes 😂

Shoutout to our @Delta pilot and crew for understanding our fandom and waiting for us to get the final score before taking us back to KC!!! pic.twitter.com/CbvhyErflp — Daisha Jones (@DaishaJonesKSHB) January 24, 2022