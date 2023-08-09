Pinnacle Bank Championship tees off in Omaha Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's almost go-time at The Club at Indian Creek: some of the best golfers from around the world are back in Omaha for the PGA's Korn Ferry Tour and the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

The players respect this course and its challenges.

"It's funny. So, the guys came in from another event. They've been here a couple days, a couple of practice rounds. And a few of them are standing around in player dining and they said 'We're at a big boy course this week.' It's competitive. The rough is out here. They don't realize it's a public golf course,” said tournament director, Jessica Brabec.

She says they're expecting the crowds to be even larger this year because there are seven players from Nebraska in the field.

Round one begins Thursday a little before 7 a.m. and a share of $1 million is on the line.

For tee times and ticket information, visit thepinnaclebankchampionship.com

