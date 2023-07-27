Places in the Omaha area you can watch the Crawford vs. Spence fight Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's champ, Terrence 'Bud' Crawford, has the fight of his life this Saturday in Las Vegas. It's available on Showtime pay-per-view for $84.99, but for those who'd rather watch the bout in a restaurant or bar, there are a number of choices.
Here's a list of the locations we found where Omahans can cheer on the hometown welterweight. Many, but not all, of the local watering holes showing the fight, will charge a cover fee.
Social
1009 South 192nd Street
Elkhorn, Nebraska
No cover, free admission. Reserve your tables.
For more information visit: facebook.com
The Good Life
All locations
$25 minimum spend on food and/or drinks per person.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Barrel & Vine
1311 South 203rd Street
Omaha, Nebraska
$15 Reserved Seating tickets are available to purchase by table. $15 General Admission Tickets are standing room only for the main level and are first come, first serve for the rooftop!
For more information visit: facebook.com
Tanner's Bar and Grill
There will be a $10 dollar cover charge to all patrons in the restaurant at 8:30 p.m. and beyond.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Union Sports Bar
3636 North 156th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
$15 cover fee
For more information visit: facebook.com
Let it Fly Sports Bar
1080 Capitol Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska
$20 cover fee
For more information visit: facebook.com
Barry O's Tavern
420 South 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
$25 cover fee
For more information visit: facebook.com
Primos
5914 Center Street
Omaha, Nebraska
No cover fee
For more information visit: facebook.com
Dave & Buster's
2502 South 133rd Plaza
Omaha, Nebraska
$10 cover fee
For more information visit: prekindle.com
Copacabana Cocktail Lounge
17520 Wright Street
Omaha, Nebraska
$20 cover fee
For more information visit: facebook.com
Blue Chip Ultra Lounge
14805 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska
$20 cover fee
For more information visit: facebook.com
Clancy's Pub
2905 South 168th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
$10 cover fee
For more information visit: facebook.com
KMTV is supporting Crawford's charity, B&B Sports Academy, which is a gym and sports facility providing activities and mentorship for Omaha kids.
If you'd like to learn more about B&B Sports Academy or donate to help local children, visit our page: Give Kids A Fighting Chance
Your donations will help provide training, equipment, and opportunities for these aspiring contenders, and KMTV 3 is matching the first $10,000.
