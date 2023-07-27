Places in the Omaha area you can watch the Crawford vs. Spence fight Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's champ, Terrence 'Bud' Crawford, has the fight of his life this Saturday in Las Vegas. It's available on Showtime pay-per-view for $84.99, but for those who'd rather watch the bout in a restaurant or bar, there are a number of choices.

Here's a list of the locations we found where Omahans can cheer on the hometown welterweight. Many, but not all, of the local watering holes showing the fight, will charge a cover fee.

Social

1009 South 192nd Street

Elkhorn, Nebraska

No cover, free admission. Reserve your tables.

For more information visit: facebook.com

The Good Life

All locations

$25 minimum spend on food and/or drinks per person.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Barrel & Vine

1311 South 203rd Street

Omaha, Nebraska

$15 Reserved Seating tickets are available to purchase by table. $15 General Admission Tickets are standing room only for the main level and are first come, first serve for the rooftop!

For more information visit: facebook.com

Tanner's Bar and Grill

There will be a $10 dollar cover charge to all patrons in the restaurant at 8:30 p.m. and beyond.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Union Sports Bar

3636 North 156th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

$15 cover fee

For more information visit: facebook.com

Let it Fly Sports Bar

1080 Capitol Avenue

Omaha, Nebraska

$20 cover fee

For more information visit: facebook.com

Barry O's Tavern

420 South 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

$25 cover fee

For more information visit: facebook.com

Primos

5914 Center Street

Omaha, Nebraska

No cover fee

For more information visit: facebook.com

Dave & Buster's

2502 South 133rd Plaza

Omaha, Nebraska

$10 cover fee

For more information visit: prekindle.com

Copacabana Cocktail Lounge

17520 Wright Street

Omaha, Nebraska

$20 cover fee

For more information visit: facebook.com

Blue Chip Ultra Lounge

14805 West Maple Road

Omaha, Nebraska

$20 cover fee

For more information visit: facebook.com

Clancy's Pub

2905 South 168th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

$10 cover fee

For more information visit: facebook.com

KMTV is supporting Crawford's charity, B&B Sports Academy, which is a gym and sports facility providing activities and mentorship for Omaha kids.

If you'd like to learn more about B&B Sports Academy or donate to help local children, visit our page: Give Kids A Fighting Chance

Your donations will help provide training, equipment, and opportunities for these aspiring contenders, and KMTV 3 is matching the first $10,000.

Serese Cole sat down with Omaha's champ, Terrence 'Bud' Crawford

