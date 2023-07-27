Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Places in the Omaha area you can watch the Crawford vs. Spence fight Saturday

3 News Now Morning Anchor Serese Cole was in Colorado Springs recently as Omaha's champ is training for his fight.
Posted at 6:14 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 20:28:29-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's champ, Terrence 'Bud' Crawford, has the fight of his life this Saturday in Las Vegas. It's available on Showtime pay-per-view for $84.99, but for those who'd rather watch the bout in a restaurant or bar, there are a number of choices.

Here's a list of the locations we found where Omahans can cheer on the hometown welterweight. Many, but not all, of the local watering holes showing the fight, will charge a cover fee.

Social
1009 South 192nd Street
Elkhorn, Nebraska
No cover, free admission. Reserve your tables.
For more information visit: facebook.com

The Good Life
All locations
$25 minimum spend on food and/or drinks per person.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Barrel & Vine
1311 South 203rd Street
Omaha, Nebraska
$15 Reserved Seating tickets are available to purchase by table. $15 General Admission Tickets are standing room only for the main level and are first come, first serve for the rooftop!
For more information visit: facebook.com

Tanner's Bar and Grill
There will be a $10 dollar cover charge to all patrons in the restaurant at 8:30 p.m. and beyond.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Union Sports Bar
3636 North 156th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
$15 cover fee
For more information visit: facebook.com

Let it Fly Sports Bar
1080 Capitol Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska
$20 cover fee
For more information visit: facebook.com

Barry O's Tavern
420 South 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
$25 cover fee
For more information visit: facebook.com

Primos
5914 Center Street
Omaha, Nebraska
No cover fee
For more information visit: facebook.com

Dave & Buster's
2502 South 133rd Plaza
Omaha, Nebraska
$10 cover fee
For more information visit: prekindle.com

Copacabana Cocktail Lounge
17520 Wright Street
Omaha, Nebraska
$20 cover fee
For more information visit: facebook.com

Blue Chip Ultra Lounge
14805 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska
$20 cover fee
For more information visit: facebook.com

Clancy's Pub
2905 South 168th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
$10 cover fee
For more information visit: facebook.com

KMTV is supporting Crawford's charity, B&B Sports Academy, which is a gym and sports facility providing activities and mentorship for Omaha kids.

If you'd like to learn more about B&B Sports Academy or donate to help local children, visit our page: Give Kids A Fighting Chance

Your donations will help provide training, equipment, and opportunities for these aspiring contenders, and KMTV 3 is matching the first $10,000.

Serese Cole sat down with Omaha's champ, Terrence 'Bud' Crawford

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings