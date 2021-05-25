Pools prepped for U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Next week some of the best swimmers in the country will try to secure a spot on the U.S. Olympic Swim Team right here in Omaha.

Tuesday was all about getting the pools ready for that competition.

Omaha fire crews are helping fill up the arena pool at CHI Health Center. They say it will take about 8 to 10 hours to fill the pool and then they'll move to the practice pool.

During the next week, they will use more than 1.8 million gallons of water to fill the two 50 meter pools used during the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

The first wave of competition will hit the water June 4-7.

“There is no turning back now, this is a momentous day especially coming off the pandemic,” said Josh Todd, Executive Director of the Omaha Sports Commission. “It’s great for Omaha knowing we’re going to have this event. Over 1,500 athletes will be in town so it's a great feeling.”

After the competition, the pool will go to a private facility for low-income families in Minneapolis to learn how to swim.

The practice pool will go to Ocala, Florida.

