Presentation examines football's impact on brain health of younger players

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - UNMC's Science Cafe focused on the brain health of young football players on Tuesday.

Dr. Thayne Munce led a presentation called "The First Down Project: A Decade of Youth Football Health & Safety Research."

He talked about a pilot study among youth football players in South Dakota in the past 10 years.

Dr. Munce says this research was really important because we haven't looked into the brain impacts the sport has had on younger players.

"We found that middle school players incurred about half as many impacts in a single season as did high school players,” Munce said. “And, high school players interestingly enough incur about half as many impacts as collegiate players."

Munce says a study of head impacts among the youngest football players found they're relatively low.

