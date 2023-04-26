Preview: What to expect during NFL Draft Experience in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just one day out from the opening of the NFL Draft Experience, KSHB 41 previewed the event's offered activities.

As the public can experience the fun for free, NFL officials expect a full house throughout the three-day event.



Thursday, April 27, from 12-10 p.m.

Friday, April 28, from 12-10 p.m.

Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NFL officials say the space's capacity is roughly 60,000, but they are confident fans who wish to attend will have the opportunity — no camping outside the night before will be necessary.

One portion of the NFL Draft Experience is called the Chiefs Kingdom Experience, an area where hometown fans and visitors can get a feel for gameday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs Kingdom Experience

Displays

The area surrounding the Chiefs Kingdom Experience is decked out with displays.

From a large statue of quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a massive Chiefs sign, photo opportunities are plentiful.

Addi Weakley/KSHB Patrick Mahomes statue.

Addi Weakley/KSHB Chiefs sign.

Tunnel

Fans will have the chance to run through a Chiefs-themed tunnel surrounded by 142.2 decibels and smoke.

Addi Weakley/KSHB Chiefs tunnel.

Out from the tunnel, fans land on a mini Chiefs-themed field.

Addi Weakley/KSHB Chiefs mini field.

Officials say the idea is for fans to understand what players experience on Sundays at Arrowhead.

Kingdom Cruiser

The Kingdom Cruise is the ultimate Chiefs fan mobile, wrapped front to bumper in Chiefs icons and the team's signature red and yellow hues.

Addi Weakley/KSHB Kingdom Cruiser

Experience attendees can purchase beverages and merchandise from the vehicle as well as tour its roof.

From the top, a T-shirt cannon launches gear into the crowd while a DJ stand is set up on the other end.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41

The view from the top provides an unobscured look at the Liberty Memorial Tower on one end and the draft stage on the other.

Tailgate air fresheners

For those who've never experienced tailgating at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the team has them covered.

While supplies last, attendees will be given a tailgate-scented air freshener.

Addi Weakley/KSHB Chiefs tailgate air freshener.

The scent is reminiscent of charcoal, smoking meat and cold beverages Chiefs fans can't live without while tailgating.

KSHB 41 staffers smelled it for themselves and can confirm the aroma is nearly identical.

Activities at the NFL Draft Experience

40-year dash

At the forty-yard dash, experience-goers can test their speed skills.

An LED graphics wall provides competitors the opportunity to race against digital running backs Derrick Henry, of the Tennessee Titans, and Saquon Barkley, of the New York Giants.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 40 yard dash NFL Experience.

Field goal

At the field-goal experience, kickers have the chance to show off their legs.

Dre Bradley/KSHB Field goal challenge.

Vertical jump

For anyone who wants to prove they're got hops, the vertical jump may be their gig.

It also provides fans a chance to see how prospects feel when NFL scouts are tuning in to see their skills.

Addi Weakley/KSHB Vertical jump challenge.

Hail Mary

At the Hail Mary experience, throwers can channel their inner Hall of Fame quarterback abilities.

The goal of the challenge is to throw over the replica players into a drop-in net.

Addi Weakley/KSHB Hail mary challenge.

To attend the NFL Draft Experience, officials urge fans to download the NFL OnePass app. Registration is necessary for free entry and participation in challenges.

The app also provides alerts about entry policies, transportation and schedule updates.

