Professional bull riding returns to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some of the world’s top bull riders were competing in Omaha this weekend for the first time in 12 years.

The Professional Bull Riders were back in Omaha for the first time since 2006.

On Friday, the CHI Health Center underwent a transformation, using 750 tons of dirt and a maze of steel paneling to create the arena and pens for the Unleash the Beast series.

On Saturday and Sunday, fans were able to witness the world’s top 40 bull riders compete in PBR's Union Home Mortgage Invitational and enjoy some more lighthearted entertainment.

PBR said they followed local health guidelines, requiring masks and limiting capacity at the arena.

The next major scheduled for the event center will be the U.S. Olympic Team Swim Trails in June.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.