PROPER SENIOR SENDOFF: Nebraska men's basketball outlasts Iowa on Senior Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — It wouldn't be March without a college basketball game going to overtime, right?

That's exactly what happened Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena between Nebraska and Iowa. Though the Huskers had chances to put the Hawkeyes away, they couldn't covert.

Tied at 70 at the end of regulation, Cale Jacobsen made two 3-pointers and Sam Hoiberg sank five free thows in overtime as the Big Red outscored their rival 14-5 to get the 84-75 win.

Jacobsen, Hoiberg and Pryce Sandfort each scored 15 points for Nebraska.

Rienk Mast added 14.

For Iowa, Cooper Koch and Kael Combs led all scorers with 18 points apiece.

Both squads will prepare for the Big Ten Tournament which starts next week in Indianapolis.