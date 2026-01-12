Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Quarterback Danny Kaelin commits to Nebraska after one year at Virginia

Kaelin redshirted at NU in 2024, then transferred to Virginia for the 2025 season.
Danny Kaelin
KMTV
Danny Kaelin
Posted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue West grad Danny Kaelin announced his commitment to Nebraska football Sunday night.

This will be his second stint with the Huskers.

Kaelin redshirted at NU in 2024, then transferred to Virginia for the 2025 season.

As the Cavaliers' backup quarterback, he played in seven games, completed 30 of 52 passes for 339 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 72 yards.

Kaelin will join a quarterback room that includes TJ Lateef and UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood