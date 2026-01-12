Quarterback Danny Kaelin commits to Nebraska after one year at Virginia

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue West grad Danny Kaelin announced his commitment to Nebraska football Sunday night.

This will be his second stint with the Huskers.

Kaelin redshirted at NU in 2024, then transferred to Virginia for the 2025 season.

As the Cavaliers' backup quarterback, he played in seven games, completed 30 of 52 passes for 339 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 72 yards.

Kaelin will join a quarterback room that includes TJ Lateef and UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea.